Main accused gets anticipatory bail in Tirunelveli illegal sand quarrying case

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has granted anticipatory bail to Manuvel George, a resident of Kerala, the main accused in the Tirunelveli illegal sand quarrying case. The CB-CID is investigating the case.

Justice B. Pugalendhi granted anticipatory bail with conditions to Manuvel George after taking into account the fact that the accused had agreed to deposit a sum of ₹15 lakh before the court concerned and cooperate in the inquiry.

The court had granted him interim anticipatory bail last month after he submitted that he would appear before the CB-CID officials regularly for inquiry.

The court directed him to cooperate with the officials in the inquiry. The court also granted anticipatory bail with conditions to five others in the case.

Earlier, a Division Bench of the High Court took a serious view of the illegal sand quarrying and transferred the investigation to the CB-CID.

The court took note of the fact that government officials from various departments were involved and had facilitated the illegal sand quarrying.

Manuvel George was granted licence for storing and processing rough stone, m-sand, gravel and crusher dust in Kallidaikurichi, Ambasamudram in Tirunelveli district.

But, he instead indulged in illegal sand quarrying in the adjacent lands, including the Vandala Odai dam.

The Tahsildar of Ambasamudram had inspected the site and the illegal activities were brought to light. The Sub-Collector of Cheranmahadevi also inspected the site and after it was ascertained that illegal sand quarrying was taking place, Manuvel George was imposed a penalty of ₹9.5 crore for the offence.

He had misused the licence granted to him.

While transferring the case to the CB-CID, the court had observed that with the connivance of the local revenue and police officials, Manuvel George had illegally transported sand to Kerala for commercial purposes. The court directed the CB-CID to complete the investigation in the case as expeditiously as possible.