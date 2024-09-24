GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Maiden organ donation surgery performed at Thoothukudi Government Medical College Hospital

Published - September 24, 2024 06:52 pm IST - THOOTHUKUDI

The Hindu Bureau
Social Welfare Minister P. Geetha Jeevan, officials and staff of the Thoothukudi Government Medical College Hospital paying respects to the brain dead victim on Tuesday.

Social Welfare Minister P. Geetha Jeevan, officials and staff of the Thoothukudi Government Medical College Hospital paying respects to the brain dead victim on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: N. RAJESH

The Thoothukudi Government Medical College Hospital did its first organ donation surgery on Tuesday and sent skin and corneas harvested from an accident victim’s body.

According to Dean, TKMCH, G. Sivakumar, R. Santhanaraj, 51, of Alagesapuram in the town suffered grievous injuries in the road accident at Pudukottai near here on September 21. Even as he was undergoing treatment at TKMCH in an unconscious condition, Alagesan suffered brain death around 2.30 a.m. Tuesday and his family members agreed to donate his vital organs to give new lease of life to other patients.

While the corneas harvested from Alagesan’s body were donated to Aravind Eye Hospital, Tirunelveli, skin was given to Grace Kennet Hospital, Madurai. Since his lungs and liver had suffered extensive damage in the accident, the organs could not be donated.

Minister for Social Welfare P. Geetha Jeevan, Collector K. Elambahavath, Corporation Commissioner L. Madhubalan, Mayor Jegan Periyasamy, ASP, Thoothukudi, Madhan, Dr. Sivakumar, Resident Medical Officer, TKMCH, Silas Jayamani, and others placed wreath on the mortal remains of Alagesan.

When the body was carried in an ambulance, the medicos and the nurses showered flower petals on the vehicle.


