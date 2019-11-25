Maiden grievance redressal meet of Tenkasi district draws huge crowd

TENKASI

The maiden weekly grievance redressal meet held here on Monday after the new district was carved out from sprawling Tirunelveli district attracted huge crowd and the petitioners submitted their appeals to Collector G.K. Arun Sundar Thayalan with the hope that their grievances would be redressed early.

As the meeting started in a private marriage hall opposite Revenue Divisional Office here with Mr. Thayalan in chair, the police had to be deployed to regulate the crowd. The police checked the public and their belongings for combustible materials that often lead to self-immolation attempts and allowed the petitioners inside the marriage hall.

While the physically challenged petitioners, who were seated in a special row inside the hall, were given highest priority in entering the venue. The Collector went to their seats to receive the petitioners and got more details after going through their appeals.

Other petitioners were queued up in front of the hall and the petitions were registered manually that delayed the process.

Water sought

A group of farmers from Thippanampatti and surrounding areas submitted a petition seeking steps for ensuring supply of water from Old Courtallam Falls to eight irrigation tanks.

The petitioners said Aavaranthaa, Thiruppani, Chennelthaa, Puthukkulam, Narayanaperikulam, Kaikkondaarkulam, Vellaalanputhukkulam and Padmanabaperikulam, which were getting water from Old Courtallam Falls, were bone-dry for the past several years as a few influential people were diverting the water from the check-dam above the waterfalls. Since the water was diverted, the eight irrigation tanks had no water even though Old Courtallam Falls had witnessed several floods in the recent past, they said.

“Water crossing the check-dam atop the hill would reach the Old Courtallam Falls. Whenever the check-dam receives heavy influx of water, it would cause flood in the waterfalls that would affect the business of a few traders having their shops at Old Courtallam Falls. To avert it, they would go up to the hills and divert the water flowing from the check-dam towards northern side where it mixes up with Chittaar to flow in other direction even as our irrigation tanks remain dry. Hence, the Collector should ensure the flow of water from the Old Courtallam waterfalls to our tanks,” the petitioners appealed.

‘Build shops’

A group of traders from Puliyangudi municipality market submitted petitions seeking early construction of shops from them where they were running business till 2017.

They said their shops in the market were demolished in 2017 citing the dilapidated condition of the building. Though ₹ 3 lakh each had been collected from each trader, the shops were yet to be built that had badly affected their business.

Hence, immediate steps should be made to reconstruct the shops in the market, they said.