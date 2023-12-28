ADVERTISEMENT

Mahila Court sentences man who threw acid on college students to 10 year rigorous imprisonment

December 28, 2023 10:44 pm | Updated 10:44 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

Madurai Mahila Court has sentenced S. Sankaranarayanan of Tirumangalam to 10 year rigorous imprisonment. In 2014, he threw acid on two college students near their college in Tirumangalam. The two students, U. Meena and S. Angalaeshwari suffered over 25 % and 15 % burns respectively and received treatment at the Government Rajaji Hospital.

Sessions Judge G. Nagarajan observed that the prosecution proved the acid attack on the two college students by the accused beyond all reasonable doubts and the accused had failed to prove his plea of unsound mind.

The court observed that considering the nature of the case and the physical and mental agony undergone by the two women, it was not a fit case to take a lenient view in sentencing and required a stringent punishment. No leniency could be shown to the accused, the court observed and also imposed a fine of ₹40,000 on the accused.

The court also recommended Madurai District Legal Services Authority to provide adequate compensation to the women under the relevant victim compensation scheme.

