Mahila court sentences man to 25 years for sexual assault

January 03, 2023 06:33 pm | Updated 06:33 pm IST - DINDIGUL

Fast Track Mahila court in Dindigul sentenced a 20-year-old man to 25 years of imprisonment in a charge of sexually assaulting a minor girl in 2022. Judge G. Saran passed the judgment on Tuesday.

Police gave the name of the convict as A. Srinivasan of Dindigul. The convict sexually assaulted a 16-year-old girl under the pretext of marrying her. The girl was later found to be pregnant.

All Women Police Station in Dindigul arrested him and booked him under Section 363 (punishment for kidnapping) of the Indian Penal Code, Section 5(l) (whoever commits penetrative sexual assault on the child more than once or repeatedly) and Section 5 (j)(ii) (in the case of female child, makes the child pregnant as a consequence of sexual assault) of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

Hearing the case, the Judge sentenced him to 25 years of imprisonment and also slapped a fine of ₹21,000 on him.