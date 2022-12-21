Mahila court sentences 10 to life imprisonment

December 21, 2022 11:44 pm | Updated 11:44 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

Mahila court in Madurai on Wednesday sentenced 10 people to rigorous life imprisonment for kidnapping the daughters of a businessman for ransom in Madurai in 2017.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sessions judge S. Kirubaharan Mathuram sentenced the accused in the case S. Ravindran, R. Kannan, K. Maniraj, K. Manikandan, S. Vairamuthu, J. Gunasekaran, K. Radhakrishnan, R. Kaladevi, A. Jeevajothi and S. Chinnadurai to life imprisonment.

In 2017, the group had kidnapped the two daughters of businessman T. Karthigaiselvam when they were on their way to school in a car driven by their driver. The vehicle was intercepted by two men under the guise of police personnel. The car driver was administered a sedative and the men kidnapped the children.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

They demanded a ransom of Rs. one crore. Later, the gang agreed for a sum of Rs. 50 lakh. The children were returned to their parents after the ransom of Rs. 50 lakh was paid. It was said that the father of the accused Ravindran had previously worked as an accountant for the businessman.

Ravindran had decided to kidnap the children following a misunderstanding with the businessman’s family. Ravindran’s father expired a few months before the incident. It was said that Ravindran was unhappy with the amount given by Karthigaiselvam to meet the medical expenses.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US