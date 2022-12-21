Mahila court sentences 10 to life imprisonment

December 21, 2022 11:44 pm | Updated 11:44 pm IST - MADURAI

Mahila court in Madurai on Wednesday sentenced 10 people to rigorous life imprisonment for kidnapping the daughters of a businessman for ransom in Madurai in 2017.

Sessions judge S. Kirubaharan Mathuram sentenced the accused in the case S. Ravindran, R. Kannan, K. Maniraj, K. Manikandan, S. Vairamuthu, J. Gunasekaran, K. Radhakrishnan, R. Kaladevi, A. Jeevajothi and S. Chinnadurai to life imprisonment.

In 2017, the group had kidnapped the two daughters of businessman T. Karthigaiselvam when they were on their way to school in a car driven by their driver. The vehicle was intercepted by two men under the guise of police personnel. The car driver was administered a sedative and the men kidnapped the children.

They demanded a ransom of Rs. one crore. Later, the gang agreed for a sum of Rs. 50 lakh. The children were returned to their parents after the ransom of Rs. 50 lakh was paid. It was said that the father of the accused Ravindran had previously worked as an accountant for the businessman.

Ravindran had decided to kidnap the children following a misunderstanding with the businessman’s family. Ravindran’s father expired a few months before the incident. It was said that Ravindran was unhappy with the amount given by Karthigaiselvam to meet the medical expenses.