Mahila Court cancels bail of repeat offender

December 05, 2022 10:55 pm | Updated 10:55 pm IST - MADURAI

The Mahila Court in Madurai cancelled the bail granted to a repeat offender on Monday. The Madurai Rural District Police had sought the cancellation of bail.

The arrested was identified as S. Manimaran, Karattupatti in Madurai district in a case related to sexual assault of an elderly woman. He was remanded in judicial custody, read a press note.

Later, the accused was released on bail from Madurai Central Prison on November 21.

However, the police moved the court for cancellation of bail after Manimaran was accused of sexually assaulting another elderly woman on November 25.

The accused has been charged in many cases of murder among others, the note added.