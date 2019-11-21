Mahila Court awards man double life term

The Mahila Court has awarded double life sentence to a 32-year-old man after convicting him under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act for raping and sexually assaulting a 17-year-old girl.

Passing orders in the more than three-year-old case on Thursday, Mahila Court Judge Semmal convicted the accused Arul alias Murugesan, 32 and awarded double life sentences.

The Judge also imposed a fine of ₹2,000.

The Judge convicted the accused under sections of POCSO Act and section 313 (causing miscarriage without woman’s consent) of Indian Penal Code.

The Sivaganga All Women Police had registered the case in 2015 on receiving complaint from the victim and filed the charge sheet in March, 2016. The prosecution said the accused, neighbour to the victim, had sexually abused and raped her after promising to marry her.

On coming to know that she had become pregnant, the accused made her to abort the foetus, the prosecution said.

The accused, present in the court was arrested and taken to Madurai Central prison, police said.