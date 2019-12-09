Mahila court awards life imprisonment to old man

Ramanathapuram

The Fast Track Mahila Court has awarded life imprisonment to a 60-year-old man after convicting him on charges of murdering his wife, suspecting her fidelity.

Holding that the prosecution has proved the case beyond reasonable doubt, Mahila Court Judge T. Bhagavathiammal on Monday, convicted the accused I. Karthaikaisamy, 60, under sections 302, 324, 309 and 506 (ii) of Indian Penal Code (IPC).

The judge also imposed fine of ₹ 1,000 on the accused, failing which, he should undergo imprisonment for three more months. She ordered that the sentences would go concurrently.

The prosecution case was that the accused who frequently quarrelled with her wife – Meenakshi alias Chinnaponnu, 50, suspecting her fidelity, hacked her to death on January 20, 2018 after a wordy duel at his home in Karikoottam.

After keeping the body in the house for the whole night, he attempted to commit suicide when police intervened and rescued him.

The Kenikarai police had registered a case and filed charge-sheet after investigation. The accused, presented in the court, was arrested by the police and taken to Madurai Central prison, police said.