Mahila court acquits 12 accused in triple murder case

The Fast Track Mahila Court has acquitted all the 12 accused, including three women, who faced trial in a triple murder case – kidnap and murder of a 24-year-old woman and her two children aged seven and five years – in November, 2010.

Passing orders in the nine-year old case, Mahila court judge T. Bhagavathiammal acquitted the accused holding that the prosecution – the Crime Branch CID police, failed to prove the case, relied on circumstantial evidences, beyond reasonable doubt.

After the judge read out the operative portion, emotional scenes broke out in the court premises as the family members of the accused broke down and hugged the accused.

CB CID to file appeal

The prosecution had cited 39 witnesses in the case and at least 10 key witnesses who were to link the ‘chain of circumstantial evidences’ leading to the murder and disposal of the bodies, turned hostile

. CB-CID officials who were present in the court said that they would file an appeal in the High Court against the order.

The prosecution case was that K. Sahul alias Raseela Khan, cited as first accused in the case, along with other accused, had kidnapped Adhila Banu, 24 and her children – Mohamed Aslan, 7, and Ajira Banu, 5, in a car from here and murdered them during the travel following dispute between the two families.

The bodies of the victims were found at Vadipatti in Madurai district on November 11, 2010.

After the alleged murder took place on November 8, 2010, the Kenikarai police registered a case and arraigned 13 accused.

Later, the case was transferred to the CB CID police on the orders of Madurai bench of Madras High Court.

After the police filed chargesheet before Judicial Magistrate II court, the case was committed to the Fast Track Mahila Court in 2015.

M. Jayakumar, the 8th accused in the case died during trial.

The first prosecution witness was examined on March 22, 2016.

The case was heard by five judges before Ms Bhagavathiammal, who was posted recently, delivered the judgement.