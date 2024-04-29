Mahila Congress stages protest against Modi

April 29, 2024 09:37 pm | Updated 09:37 pm IST - Ramanathapuram

Cadre of Mahila Congress on Monday staged a protest against Prime Minister Narendra Modi for making derogatory comments against the Congress and the mangalsutras.

The Mahila Congress district president Ramalakshmi said that the Prime Minister who was not bothered about the victims of sexual assaults across the country had no moral right to talk about the mangalsutra of the women.

Due to fear of defeat in the Lok Sabha elections, he has been claiming that the Congress if elected to power would snatch the mangalsutras of Hindu women.

“Mr. Modi failed to condemn the crime against women in Manipur. Similarly, he was silent on the gang rape of a pregnant woman in Gujarat. He was not bothered to condemn the sexual assault on women wrestlers.”

“The Prime Minister, who was not concerned about the snatching of mangalsutras of 700 women of the farming community when as many farmers protesting against the New Farm Laws should not be talking about mangalsutras,” she said.