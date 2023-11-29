Mahatma Gandhi statue desecrated in Cumbum

November 29, 2023 08:06 pm | Updated 08:27 pm IST - Theni

A statue of Mahatma Gandhi was desecrated in Cumbum. The damage to the life-size bronze statue came to light on Wednesday.

The statue was installed on Kumuli-Dindigul highway in 1985.

Local people noticed that the right hand of the statue was damaged.

On coming to know of the incident, members of various parties, including Congress, Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam and Communists, gathered near the statue.

Meanwhile, the police have arrested an autodriver, Mahendran, 45, of Manthaiammankoil Street based on a CCTV video footage.

The broken part of the statue was recovered from a nearby stream.

