Mahatma Gandhi remembered on his death anniversary

January 30, 2023 10:51 pm | Updated 10:51 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

Students paying floral tributes at Gandhi Asthi Peetam at Gandhi Memorial Museum in Madurai on Monday. | Photo Credit: ASHOK R

Mahatma Gandhi’s death anniversary was observed at the Gandhi Memorial Museum here on Monday.

Three freedom fighters from Madurai garlanded his statue on the premises and later hoisted the national flag. College students and the general public took part in the function.

Later, an inter-religious prayer was held at his memorial and floral tributes were paid. The members also took a pledge as part of observing World Leprosy Day.

At 5.12 p.m., flowers were showered upon Mahatma Gandhi’s statue — the time he was assassinated. Madras High Court Judge Justice G.R. Swaminathan presided over the event.

Museum’s secretary K. R. Nanda Rao, treasurer Senthilkumar, principal of College of Gandhian Thought S. Muthulakshmi and others were present.

