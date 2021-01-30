Mahatma Gandhi Market to be reconstructed at a cost of ₹14.90 crore

Tirunelveli

30 January 2021 19:21 IST

‘Rebuilding with excellent facilities will generate income for Tirunelveli corporation’

The Mahatma Gandhi Market in Palayamkottai will be reconstructed under the Smart City project at a cost of ₹14.90 crore. Once reconstruction is completed with basement and ground floor, it will fetch a net revenue of ₹2.08 crore a year.

The market, situated on well-connected 1.22 acres, has 266 shops with units size varying between 3 square meter and 10 square meter. The consignments received by shops at the market can be transported into the market area only manually due to low corridor width. There is no parking facility for commuters and ‘vehicle circulation space’ for traders. As the market’s floor is lower than the level of roads, water would stagnate inside the market even after a drizzle to cause problem to the traders and buyers.

“Since the market building is 60 years old, it is in a dilapidated condition and waiting for an makeover. As it is in a prime locality, its commercial value is quite high. So, we’ve decided to use its potential to the maximum possible extent by rebuilding the market with excellent facilities to generate income for the corporation,” says V. Narayanan Nair, Chief Executive Officer, Tirunelveli Smart City Limited.

As per the proposal, the new structure will have basement and ground floor with the total built up area of 3,877 square meter in the basement and 3,553 square meter in the ground floor. While the basement can accommodate 27 four-wheelers and 819 two-wheelers, the ground floor with the commercial area of 1,835 square meter will have 172 shops, which will collectively generate income of 1.18 crore per year to the corporation.

A cold storage facility with a capacity of 50 tonnes will be created to store unsold perishable items of traders and it will ensure revenue of ₹10.80 lakh. A pay-and-use toilet complex will be a part of the project to augment the revenue by another ₹19.35 lakh.

“While car parking will generate the annual income of ₹5.73 lakh, the two-wheeler parking lot will ensure another ₹77.82 lakh per year. In all, the reconstructed market will fetch ₹2.08 crore per year after gross expenditure of ₹48.23 lakh towards housekeeping,” says Dr. Nair.