Mahanyasri’s vocal concert in Tamil makes it enjoyable for rasikas at Tamil Isai Vizha

March 16, 2023 07:34 pm | Updated 08:03 pm IST - MADURAI

A Tamil vocal concert was performed by ‘Kalai Ila Mani’ Hosur C. Mahanyasri (disciple of Gayatri Girish), to the accompaniments of Madurai R.T. Jagadeesan on violin, Valangaiman Mohan Raj on mridangam and Virudhunagar M. Lakshmanan on ghatam, on the fifth day’s programme of 46th Tamil Isai Vizha at Rajah Muthiah Mandram in Madurai.

Mahanya began her concert with a Tamil-translated Varnam of Veena Kuppaiyer ‘Anbe Kadavul’ in ragam Begada by worshipping the presiding deity of Madurai ‘Somasundaram.’ With a virutam ‘Aindu karatanai’ she then sang ‘Chinthithavar nenjil iruppathu’ by Oothukadu Venkata Subba Iyer in ragam Nattai, in which the composer describes that it is Ganapathi along with Siva who is in the mind of those who think about him.

The main song of the evening was ‘Devi Neeye Thunai’ by Papanasam Sivan in Keeravani. It was rendered in sparkling solitaire bringing forth devotion and deep peace with the niraval ‘Alaimagal Kalaimagal’ in melodic variations with svara-kalpana. The Tani by Mohan Raj on mridangam and Lakshmanan on Ghatam proved the technical and creative prowess of the percussionists. Violinist Jagadeesan played a supportive role to the singer throughout the concert.

Mahanyasri also rendered ‘Enneramum Un Namam’ by Shyama Sastry in Purvikalyani, ‘unnadiye gati enradainden in bahudaari’ by G.N. Balasubramaniam, ‘Muruganin Marupeyar Azhagu’ in behag by Guru Surajananda, evergreen ‘Chinnanjiru pen pole’ of Ulundurpet Shanmugam, ‘kannan varuginra neram’ and concluded the concert with ‘Meenakshi Thalattu.’ The rasikas enjoyed the rendering of each and every song.

The first part of the programme was trio-Nagaswaram by Srinivasan, Kundrathur Babu, Gummidipoondi Rajakumaran with duo-Thavil of Walajabad K Sarathkumar and Mandaveli S Mohan Raj. They started with the invocation song on Lord Ganapati Mooladar Murthy in Hamsadwani by Papanasam Sivan. The trio played ‘Sama Gana’ (papanasam Sivan), ‘Esane Kodi’ (Muthu Tandavar), ‘Devi Neeye’ (Papanasam Sivan), ‘Tamarai Pootha’ (Sindhu Bhairavi) and concluded with ‘bho Sambho’ (Swami Dayananda Saraswati). The Tani by Tavil vidwan and all the songs played were well received by the audience.

S. Padmanabhan