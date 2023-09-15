HamberMenu
Mahalir Urimai Thogai scheme launched in Tirunelveli, Thoothukudi

Women can appeal against their rejected applications via e-sevai centres

September 15, 2023 10:50 pm | Updated 10:50 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

The Hindu Bureau
Tamil Nadu assembly speaker M. Appavu handing over ATM cards to the beneficiary of the scheme in Tirunelveli on Friday.

Tamil Nadu assembly speaker M. Appavu handing over ATM cards to the beneficiary of the scheme in Tirunelveli on Friday. | Photo Credit: A. SHAIKMOHIDEEN

Tamil Nadu Assembly Speaker M. Appavu launched the ‘Kalaignar Mahalir Urimai Thogai’ scheme of giving the monthly assistance of ₹1,000 to women here on Friday.

He handed over ATM cards to the beneficiaries for withdrawing the money from their bank accounts as the State government will transfer the money to the beneficiaries’ accounts every month.

Speaking at the event held at Trade Centre at Exhibition Ground Mr. Appavu said, a total of 4,30,930 applications for getting the monthly assistance were given to the women and 3,60,345 applications were submitted with relevant details. Applications of the women who did not meet the prescribed qualification were not accepted and arrangements had been made to explain to the public regarding the reasons for rejection. Those who want to appeal against the rejection can do so through the e-sevai centres.

The Revenue Divisional Officer concerned would inquire about the appeal and give the final verdict on the application, Mr. Appavu said.

District Collector K.P. Karthikeyan, Corporation Commissioner V. Sivakrishnamurthy, District Revenue Officer M. Suganya, Sub-Collector, Cheranmahadevi, Mohammed Shabbir Alam, Assistant Collector (Training) Kishan Kumar, MP S. Gnanathiraviam, Mayor P.M. Sarvanan, Deputy Mayor K.R. Raju, Palayamkottai MLA M. Abdul Wahab and chairman of Tirunelveli District Panchayat council V.S.R. Jegadish were present.

The Beneficiaries showing the ATM card for Kalaignar Magalir Urimai thittam in Thoothukudi on Friday.

The Beneficiaries showing the ATM card for Kalaignar Magalir Urimai thittam in Thoothukudi on Friday. | Photo Credit: N. RAJESH

 In Thoothukudi district, MP Kanimozhi inaugurated the scheme at Tiruchendur in the presence of Minister for Fisheries and Animal Husbandry Anita R. Radhakrishnan and District Collector K. Senthil Raj. Minister for Social Welfare P. Geetha Jeevan launched the scheme in Thoothukudi in the presence of Mayor Jegan Periyasamy, Corporation Commissioner C. Dinesh Kumar, Sub-Collector, Thoothukudi Gaurav Kumar and Vilaathikulam MLA G.V. Markandeyan.

In a function held at Thiruvithancode in Kanniyakumari district, Minister for Dairy Development T. Mano Thangaraj handed over the ATM cards in the presence of District Collector P.N. Sridhar, Nagercoil Corporation Commissioner Anand Mohan, Sub-Collector, Padmanabhapuram H.R. Koushik, MP Vijay Vasanth, Mayor R. Mahesh, MLAs J.G. Prince and S. Rajesh Kumar.

In Tenkasi district, Revenue Minister K.K.S.S.R. Ramachandran inaugurated the scheme in the presence of District Collector Durai. Ravichandran.

