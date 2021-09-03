Mahalaya Amavasya train tour from Sept. 30

03 September 2021 20:32 IST

Madurai

Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation, South Zone, is operating a Bharat Darshan special tourist train tour "Mahalaya Amavasya" exclusively for the people to offer homage to forefathers at Gaya.

The Train will depart Madurai via Dindigul, Tiruchi, Thanjavur, Kumbakonam, Mayiladuthurai, Cuddalore, Chidambaram, Vilupuram and Chennai Egmore covering Prayagraj [Allahabad], Varanasi, Ayodhya Gaya, Kolkata, Kanakadurga from September 30.

The package cost for the 12-day tour is ₹ 11,340 per person

The tour would have sleeper class journey, non-AC hall accommodation, non-AC road transfers, south India vegetarian food. Besides, tour escorts and security for each coach, and travel insurance would be provided.

Central/State government employees can avail leave travel concession for the above pilgrimage tours.