‘Mahadeepam’ lit atop hillock in Tirupparankundram

December 06, 2022 07:50 pm | Updated 08:07 pm IST - MADURAI

The ‘Karthigai Deepam’ festival was celebrated with piety and fervour on Tuesday as scores of devotees lit lamps outside their homes and commercial establishments.

Devotees thronged Sri Subramaniaswamy Temple at Tirupparankundram, the first of the six abodes of Lord Murugan, to witness the grand spectacle of ‘Mahadeepam’ atop the hillock near the Uchipillayar shrine.

The ‘Mahadeepam’ was lit at 6 p.m. amid chanting of hymns and shortly after people residing in the streets around the temple lit lamps outside their houses. Special pujas were performed on the hilltop.

The city wore a radiant look with lamps lit while crackers were burst on the occasion and many colourful fireworks lit up the night sky.

The ‘Mahadeepam’ was fuelled by a big copper cauldron, holding more than 160 kg of ghee and five kg of camphor. The wick of the lamp was prepared with 110 metres of cloth which was soaked in ghee overnight.

Earlier in the day, Lord Subramaniaswamy, the presiding deity, and his consort Goddess Deivannai were taken out on a procession on a decorated car through the streets around the temple.

Deputy Commissioner of HR & CE Department N. Suresh and others were present.

The lighting of one lakh small clay lamps, also known as ‘kilianchatti,’ or ‘agal vilakku’ around the Golden Lotus Tank illuminated the premises of Sri Meenakshi Sundareswarar Temple. A special procession of the deities of the temple was carried out in the evening. Devotees also visited other Murugan temples in the city on the occasion.