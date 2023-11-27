‘Mahadeepam’ lit at Tirupparankundram hillock for Karthigai Deepam

November 27, 2023 08:24 am | Updated 08:24 am IST - Madurai

‘Mahadeepam’ was lit atop the hillock near Subramaniaswamy Temple at Tirupparankundram for the ‘Karthigai Deepam’ festival on Sunday.

Hundreds of devotees witnessed the event. Devotees chanting ‘Arogara’ circled the hill before the lamp was lit. Coinciding with the event, people at their houses and commercial establishments lit lamps which gave an illuminated look to the city.

The ‘Mahadeepam’ was fuelled by a copper cauldron holding more than 160 kg of ghee and five kg of camphor. The wick was made with around 100 metres of cloth soaked in ghee overnight.

ADVERTISEMENT

Following the event, devotees witnessed the ‘Chokkapanai’ (palm tree) lit near the temple.

Commissioner of Police J. Loganathan was present to ensure safety arrangements.

Several lakhs of small clay lamps, ‘kilianchatti’ or ‘agal vilakku’ were placed around the Golden Lotus Tank at Meenakshi Sundareswarar Temple. Devotees in huge numbers visited the temple for the special procession carried out in the evening.

Residents had also lit lamps in front of their houses. Commercial establishments had illuminated the buildings with colourful lighting arrangements.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.