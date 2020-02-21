Madurai

Maha Shivratri celebrations begin

Madurai

The celebrations for Maha Shivratri began on a grand note at Meenakshi Sundareswarar Temple here on Friday night. Joint Commissioner of the temple N. Natarajan said that special pujas, abhishekam and deeparadhana had been planned for Goddesses Meenakshi and Lord Sundareswarar from 10 p.m. on Friday. He said that the pujas for Shivratri will continue till Saturday afternoon.

Mr. Natarajan also added that necessary arrangements had been made to accommodate the devotees.

