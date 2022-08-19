‘Magizhchi’ programme launched by Chennai City Police can be replicated in other districts: Madras High Court   

Court closes suo motu case initiated in connection with Sattankulam custodial deaths

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has recommended to the State government studying of the possibility of replicating ‘Magizhchi’ programme, launched by Chennai City Police, in other districts in Tamil Nadu.

A Division Bench of Justices P. N. Prakash and R. Hemalatha took note of the status report submitted by Dr. K. Sekar of NIMHANS, Bengaluru, who said under the programme a well-being centre was established in Chennai and continuous counselling was being given to police personnel and their families. He suggested opening of such centres in other districts.

The court was hearing a 2020 suo motu case initiated in connection with the custodial deaths of trader P. Jayaraj and his son J. Benicks in Sattankulam. The court took note of the fact that the police well-being programme, being conducted in collaboration with NIMHANS, was extended by one year.

The court placed on record its appreciation to Dr. Sekar, Dr. C. Ramasubramanian and other professionals who have been working with the State police in the well-being endeavour which, the court said, was the need of the hour.

It noted that the Director General of Police said after the commencement of the training programme there seemed to be a reduction in the number of custodial deaths in the State and he exuded confidence that suicides among police personnel would also remarkably reduce in the days to come.

“We suggest that the State government should institutionalise such well-being programme not only for the benefit of the police personnel but also for the common man, for whom the police lathi represents the power of the State. The lathi culture should have to slowly give way and the police personnel should have to be looked upon as guardians and protectors by commoners. If the lathi culture vanishes, we can even seriously think of repealing Section 25 of the Evidence Act”, the judges observed.

The court took note of the fact that compensation was paid to the family of the victims and a family member was provided government employment. The judges said the trial in the case was in progress before the Additional District and Sessions Court I, Madurai, and “since we are satisfied with the progress in trial, no further directions need to be issued” and closed the petition.

The judges also closed the 2020 suo motu contempt proceedings initiated against three police personnel, following their non-cooperation in the inquiry, after they tendered their unconditional apology.