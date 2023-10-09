Magistrate cannot peruse the veracity of witnesses at the stage of taking cognisance of complaint, says HC

October 09, 2023 08:42 pm | Updated 08:42 pm IST - MADURAI

Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has observed that at the stage of taking cognisance of a complaint, the Magistrate cannot peruse the veracity of the witnesses. The duty of the Magistrate is to see whether any prima facie material was available to constitute an offence or not.

The court was hearing a petition filed by Ilampiraiyan of Rajapalayam. He alleged that he was subjected to custodial torture by the police and a case was foisted against him. Therefore, he filed a private complaint under Section 200 of CrPC before the Rajapalayam Judicial Magistrate.

The Judicial Magistrate dismissed the application, holding that there were contradictions in the statement of witnesses. The petitioner said that the Magistrate dismissed the petition without perusing the records and analysing the evidence and documents adduced by him and sought the order be set aside.

Setting aside the order of the Judicial Magistrate, Justice P. Dhanabal observed that the Magistrate had failed to consider the statement of the petitioner and merely dismissed the application by holding that there were contradictions in the statement of witnesses.

At the stage of taking cognisance, the Magistrate cannot peruse the veracity of the witnesses. The duty of the Magistrate is to see whether any prima facie material was available to constitute the offence or not. As per the statement of witnesses, some offences were made out and thereby without considering the same, the Magistrate had dismissed the complaint and had not even discussed the documents filed by the petitioner and the injuries sustained by him. Therefore, the order of the Magistrate was liable to be set aside, the court observed.

The court remanded the matter back to the Rajapalayam Judicial Magistrate for fresh consideration and to pass orders after perusing the complaint and all the records and the statement of witnesses.

