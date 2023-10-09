HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Magistrate cannot peruse the veracity of witnesses at the stage of taking cognisance of complaint, says HC

October 09, 2023 08:42 pm | Updated 08:42 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has observed that at the stage of taking cognisance of a complaint, the Magistrate cannot peruse the veracity of the witnesses. The duty of the Magistrate is to see whether any prima facie material was available to constitute an offence or not.

The court was hearing a petition filed by Ilampiraiyan of Rajapalayam. He alleged that he was subjected to custodial torture by the police and a case was foisted against him. Therefore, he filed a private complaint under Section 200 of CrPC before the Rajapalayam Judicial Magistrate.

The Judicial Magistrate dismissed the application, holding that there were contradictions in the statement of witnesses. The petitioner said that the Magistrate dismissed the petition without perusing the records and analysing the evidence and documents adduced by him and sought the order be set aside.

Setting aside the order of the Judicial Magistrate, Justice P. Dhanabal observed that the Magistrate had failed to consider the statement of the petitioner and merely dismissed the application by holding that there were contradictions in the statement of witnesses.

At the stage of taking cognisance, the Magistrate cannot peruse the veracity of the witnesses. The duty of the Magistrate is to see whether any prima facie material was available to constitute the offence or not. As per the statement of witnesses, some offences were made out and thereby without considering the same, the Magistrate had dismissed the complaint and had not even discussed the documents filed by the petitioner and the injuries sustained by him. Therefore, the order of the Magistrate was liable to be set aside, the court observed.

The court remanded the matter back to the Rajapalayam Judicial Magistrate for fresh consideration and to pass orders after perusing the complaint and all the records and the statement of witnesses.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.