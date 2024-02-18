Madurai’s tourism potential still untapped

February 18, 2024 08:16 pm | Updated 08:18 pm IST - MADURAI

Madurai, one of the world’s oldest continuously inhabited cities, rich in heritage and culture, is yet to achieve its full potential when it comes to tourism. There are several places of historical significance which need to be showcased and promoted in a better manner, say stakeholders associated with the tourism sector.

Madurai based trade bodies complain that Madurai is used more as a transit point. Most of the time it is limited to the tourist sites within city limits, particularly Sri Meenakshi Sundareswarar temple and Tirumalai Nayak palace. The tour of Madurai is completed in less than a day despite the district having several other places of historic importance.

For the domestic tourists, the next destination is the religious places in the southern districts of Tamil Nadu and the foreign tourists leave for Kerala. Only if the tourists are retained for a couple of days in Madurai, tourism and other connected sectors will develop and improve. Madurai also needs better air connectivity which will boost tourism, they say.

The stakeholders say that to create awareness and interest among tourists, information centres, kiosks and adequate sign boards should be installed at prominent places displaying information about the significance of the place. Information about the nearest destination would also benefit the tourists.

However, there are not many information centres and signboards displaying details about these places and this remains one of the main complaints of the tourists, they say. While this is the case with the historic sites within the city limits, in the outskirts it is a case of blink and you miss it. The roads leading to these sites are also in bad condition.

Tourist sites in Madurai district can be listed into various categories: Madurai City and the Heritage walk which includes the tourist sites within the city like temple, palace, museums and Teppakulam. Sites along Vaigai river which includes places like Kuruvithurai, Thenkarai, Sholavandan, Tiruvedagam, Thenur, Kodimangalam, Thuvariman, Kochadai. Sites along the traditional trade routes like Thidiyan, Anaiyur, Vickramangalam are significant, says K. P. Bharathi of DHAN foundation

Mr. Bharathi says that some important Jain sites in Madurai district are Yanaimalai, Keelakuyilkudi, Keelavalavu, Tirupparankundram and Arittapatti. Arittapatti, home to over 250 species of birds and other wildlife, megalithic structures and rock-cut temples was declared a first biodiversity heritage site, first in Tamil Nadu. There is ample scope for eco-tourism to develop. There are places like Kutladampatti waterfalls. Narasingampatti is another place of historic significance. Local people who have knowledge about these places can be roped in as community guides to create awareness of these places.

In terms of tourism, Madurai has everything for everyone. It has everything in abundance. However, not everyone wants to visit every place, says G. Vasudevan, Director of Fortune Pandiyan hotel. There is a need to introduce proper packaging so that people can choose where they want to go.

Mr. Vasudevan points out that apart from the need to improve infrastructure at the tourist places, there is a need for more qualified guides who could speak in different languages and assist the tourists. Heritage walks should be promoted. Information kiosks should be installed in airport and railway junction also so that people can get an idea of the district and decide where they want to go. An interactive tourism website would also benefit the people.

Foreign tourists have shown interest in knowing about the local culture, food and rural life. Packages and programmes can be introduced so that people get to know the culture of the place. Through this local products will also get promoted, he adds.

Mr. Bharathi says there is a need for a Madurai Destination Development Organisation through which all stakeholders can meet and discuss the development of tourism and also come up with a master plan. He points out that Pudu Mandapam and other similar sites have been closed and left unused for sometime now. These sites can be used to introduce sound and light shows where cultural programmes can be conducted. This would also create awareness of the importance of the site, he says.

An annual festival like Maamadurai Potruvom should be reintroduced. This along with the Pongal festival and the Chithirai festival will attract tourists across the globe, he adds.

C. Vani Senguttuvan of INTACH Madurai says that tourists coming to Madurai have increased post-COVID19 lockdown. The tourists should be made comfortable. There is a need to engage people with local knowledge and expertise to guide the tourists and to sustain the inflow of tourists.

Agrofood Chamber of Commerce and Industry President S. Rethinavelu says that there is a need for Public Private Partnership to boost the tourism industry. Schemes should be introduced to promote tourism. There are several stakeholders associated with the sector. When tourists are retained for at least a couple of days, trade, the hospitality sector, cabs and auto rickshaw operators will benefit.

There is a need for government approved souvenir shops. A traditional street can be established which can be used as a one stop shop to introduce the people and tourists to local culture, traditional food and local products like Sungudi saris. Tamil Nadu Chamber of Commerce and Industry President N. Jegatheesan says that Madurai has potential for medical tourism. M.S. Sampath, former MADITSSIA President, says that interactive information boards should be installed.

Some of the complaints raised by licensed tour guides and tourists are with regard to the need for better infrastructure around the tourist sites. They say there wis a need for adequate drinking water and toilet facilities, better parking and better waste management around the tourist sites and adequate number of caretakers.

While agreeing that there is a need for better infrastructure, people also have a responsibility not to vandalise the sites of historical importance. They should also join hands with the authorities and ensure that the premises are maintained properly, the officials said.

