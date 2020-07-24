Madurai’s tally of positive cases cross 9,000 mark

With 326 people testing positive, Madurai district’s overall tally of cases crossed the 9,000 mark, here on Friday. As on date, the total number of cases registered are 9,302.

A total of 483 people were discharged from various COVID-19 treatment facilities on Friday. The overall number of discharged persons as on date was 6,448.

There were 10 deaths recorded in the district, taking the toll to 193. Nine of these 10 patients succumbed due to comorbidities. Active cases in the district were 2,661 cases.

Virudhunagar

district on Friday recorded six COVID-19 deaths equalling the highest number of deaths in a single day that was registered on July 22. With this, the total number of fatalities due to the viral infection has touched 43.

Among the dead are three men and three women, in the age group of 54 years and 78 years. They died in different hospitals between July 21 and 24.

Besides, the district recorded 400-plus number of positive cases for the second consecutive day on Friday with 424 people testing positive. On Thursday, the district had registered the highest number of 480 positive cases.

This has taken the total number of positive cases past the 5,000-mark and stood at 5,193. However, with a higher number of 454 patients getting discharged from various hospitals (total number of discharge till date 2,947), the number of active cases was 2,203.

The district administration has recruited seven doctors to meet the demand of increasing number of cases. Collector R. Kannan said 14 lab technicians and three microbiologists have been recruited on temporary basis for three months.

Meanwhile, salary for 36 nurses recruited on temporary basis in May has been paid in the last two days after non-payment of salary for 70 days was taken up with the district administration.

Theni

recorded 234 fresh cases which took the total positive cases to 3,321. There were 69 discharges from the hospital.

Dindigul

tested 82 new cases which took the tally to 2,012. The hospital had discharged 479 patients on a single day, which took the total discharged persons from 971 to 1450.

Ramanathapuram

district had 73 positive cases with which the tally went up to 2,865. There were 41 discharges from the hospital.

Sivaganga

had 82 new cases with which the total positive cases stood at 1,906. There were 110 discharges from the hospital.

Tirunelveli

Tirunelveli, Thoothukudi, Kanniyakumari and Tenkasi districts had 843 COVID-19 positive cases on Friday.

While Thoothukudi continued to lead the race over other districts with 313 cases, Kanniyakumari had 266 new patients. Consequently, Thoothukudi has total infections of 4,971 and 2,354 active cases. In Kanniyakumari, 3,124 COVID-19 positive cases have been reported so far and the district has 1,774 active cases.

At the same time, 432 patients were discharged in Thoothukudi district and 347 positive patients got discharged in Kanniyakumari district.

In Tirunelveli, 171 new cases including 170 indigenous cases were reported on Friday that took the district’s tally to 3,387 and the number of active cases to 1,459. Twenty-three patients were discharged from various hospitals.

Number of COVID-19 positive patients in Tenkasi district rose to 1,506 on Friday with the addition of 93 more cases and the district now has 1,047 active cases.

Patient kills himself

A 42-year-old labourer from Aavudaiyaarpuram near Thiruvenkatam, who tested positive for the viral infection and subsequently kept in a ‘COVID Care Centre’ in a private polytechnic at Vasudevanallur committed suicide by hanging. Deputy Superintendent of Police, Puliyangudi, Sakthivel and Tashildar of Sivagiri, Anand visited the spot.

Those in distress or having suicidal tendencies could seek help and counselling by calling State’s health helpline 104 or Chennai-based Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050.