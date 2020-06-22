Madurai’s tally goes up by 157, touches 849

22 June 2020 22:42 IST

Thoothukudi records the highest single day spike of 62 cases

MADURAI/THOOTHUKUDI

A total of 157 people – 153 of them indigenous – tested positive for COVID-19 in Madurai on Monday, making it the biggest single day rise so far in the district’s tally, which touched 849.

Collector T.G. Vinay said 52 of the fresh cases had influenza-like illnesses (ILI). The cases included 13 frontline workers, 34 primary and secondary contacts of positive cases, and a pregnant woman. Only five of them had travel history.

Ten cases are likely to be cross-notified to other districts and one has been notified from another district. There are 452 active cases in the district now.

Thoothukudi recorded its highest single day spike of 62 positive cases, including 57 indigenous cases, that took the district’s total count to 639. The district now has 244 active cases. Strong rumours are doing rounds that the district would soon go under complete lockdown for a fortnight.

In Tenkasi district, 20 more fresh cases – all indigenous – were reported to take its tally to 261 and the number of active cases to 153.

Tirunelveli added five more cases and its tally rose to 644 and the number of active cases to 212. A 61-year-old patient from Kodeeswaran Nagar here, who was admitted to Tirunelveli Medical College Hospital on June 17, breathed his last on Monday.

Ten fresh cases were reported in Kanniyakumari. Eight of the cases were indigenous cases. The district’s tally is 178, which included 78 active cases.

Theni recorded 36 new cases – a new high in a single day rise – that took the tally to 236. Six among them had returned to Bodi from Chennai, and the others were from Periyakulam, Theni, Uthamapalayam, Madurai, Thenkarai and Gudalur. The number of active cases is 105.

Seven new cases – all imported – were reported in Dindigul. The total number of cases touched 312.

In Sivaganga, 28 persons tested positive, taking the tally to 103.

Ramanathapuram reported 19 new cases, which took its total count to 318. Though officials are creating awareness of maintaining social distance, markets were crowded in Ramanathapuram, Keelakarai and Paramakudi.

Virudhunagar district registered five more positive cases on Monday. With this, the total number of positive cases in the district stands at 208 and the number of active cases at 68.