Madurai’s tally crosses 5,000 mark

MADURAI/THOOTHUKUDI

The total number of COVID-19 positive cases in Madurai crossed the 5,000 mark as 379 more people – all indigenous cases – tested positive. It is the biggest single day spike in the district, which now has a tally of 5,057.

The number of active cases is 3,811 and nine deaths were recorded on Wednesday that took the toll to 86.

Thoothukudi recorded 141 fresh cases – all indigenous – which pushed the district’s tally to 1,558 and the number of active cases to 629.

Kanniyakumari added 115 cases, including 112 indigenous cases, to its tally which now stands at 872 with 532 active cases.

Tirunelveli reported six new cases, with which its total case count moved up to 1,300 and the number of active cases in the district stands at 589. Two patients, who had been admitted to Tirunelveli Medical College Hospital for other reasons and later tested positive for COVID-19, died on Wednesday.

Tenkasi added 27 more cases – 25 of them indigenous – to have a tally of 558 with 258 active cases.

Theni recorded 75 fresh cases which took the total number of cases to 1,297. The new cases were reported from Theni, Cumbum, Periyakulam and Uthamapalayam.

Virudhunagar reported 70 new positive case, with which the district’s tally rose to 1,298. The number of active cases is 686. The district has so far reported 10 deaths.

Meanwhile, the third RT-PCR testing equipment has become functional at Virudhunagar Government Medical College Hospital. “With this new equipment, we will be able to test around 950 samples per day and it will help us clear all backlog samples,” said Virudhunagar Collector R. Kannan.

Virudhunagar district administration has invited applications from qualified people for the posts of medical officers, paramedical staff and nurses to provide COVID-19 treatment at government hospitals. In a statement, the Collector said a consolidated pay would be given to those appointed on a temporary basis for six months.

Interested candidates can walk in to the office of the Joint Director (Health Services), Virudhunagar or the office of the Collector, or send their applications through email to virudhunagar.jdhs@gmail.com or collrvnr@nic.in

Ramanathapuram saw its tally go up to 1,544, with the addition of 65 fresh cases. These cases were reported from Ramanathapuram, Kilakarai and Paramakudi.

Thirty-five patients tested positive in Sivaganga, taking the total number of positive cases in the district to 611. The cases were recorded from Devakottai, Sivaganga, Manamadurai, Tiruppuvanam and Singampunari. A total of 67 people were discharged from Government Sivaganga Medical College Hospital on Wednesday.

In Dindigul district, nine new cases were reported from Natham, Dindigul and Nilakottai. The district’s tally now stands at 739.