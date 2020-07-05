Madurai’s tally crosses 4,000 mark

05 July 2020 20:38 IST

District reports five deaths, 308 fresh cases; Virudhunagar records 113 cases

MADURAI/VIRUDHUNAGAR

A total of 308 persons tested positive for COVID-19 in Madurai district on Sunday, taking the district’s tally to 4,085. More antenatal mothers and frontline workers continued to test positive.

More influenza-like illness cases than contacts of positive patients were among the new cases. While five patients died on Sunday, 54 persons were discharged from hospitals. The death toll in the district stands at 62.

For the second consecutive day, the number of fresh cases in Virudhunagar district went past 100, and reached 113. The district’s tally is 895. On Sunday, 39 patients were discharged, and there are 502 active cases.

Meanwhile, the death of a 39-year-old man from Virudhunagar was reported at Government Headquarters Hospital in Kancheepuram. With this, the number of deaths in the district has risen to eight.

Tirunelveli district reported 48 new cases – all indigenous – which took the tally to 1,030. So far, 671 persons have been discharged from hospitals.

Thoothukudi’s tally rose to 1,162 with 42 fresh cases reported on Sunday. A 73-year-old patient from KVK Nagar died.

In Tenkasi, 40 new positive cases were recorded and the tally stands at 448.

Kanniyakumari reported eight fresh cases, with which the number of positive cases went up to 560.

Theni’s tally crossed the 1,000 mark to stand at 1,009, with the 24 new cases recorded on Sunday. A hundred persons were discharged from hospital. The fresh cases – 13 men and 11 women – were from Cumbum (5), Andipatti (5), Chinnamanur (3), Bodinayakkanur (4), Periyakulam (4) and Theni (3).

In Dindigul, 71 persons tested positive, taking the district’s tally to 704. Most cases were from Natham (20), Nilakottai (29) and Dindigul (6).

Ramanathapuram’s fresh case count was 93, which saw the tally touch 1,385. Officials attributed to the rise in the number of positive cases to intensified testing.

Sivaganga district, which was at the 10th position among the southern districts, moved up to the ninth slot as 87 persons tested positive on Sunday, taking the district’s tally to 512.