Madurai’s tally crosses 11,000 mark

With 173 people testing positive for COVID-19 in Madurai district on Friday, the number of affected patients since the start of the pandemic has the crossed 11,000-mark.

All the 11,009 cases were indigenous, according to the State Health bulletin. As many as 202 persons were discharged, taking the total number of discharged to 8,423, and four succumbed to COVID-19, raising the death toll to 237. There were 2,349 active cases as on date.

Theni had 299 cases, taking the tally to 5,028. There were 154 discharges from hospitals, and 62 deaths. Dindigul district had 52 cases, which took the total positive cases to 2,812. There were 177 discharges and 50 deaths so far.

Ramanathapuram recorded 40 cases, taking the tally to 3,255. There were 74 discharges and 64 deaths till date. Sivaganga had 64 cases, taking the tally to 2,365. A total of 83 patients were discharged and 43 people had died so far.

With six deaths on Friday, the death toll in Virudhunagar district has reached 85 - 79 in July alone. Two women and four men in the age group of 60 years to 76 years, died due to co-morbidities between July 28 and 30. New cases has shot up to 357, taking the total number of positive cases to 7,865. The number of discharged patients rose up to 4,957 as 188 patients got discharged on Friday. With this, the number of active patients stood at 2,823.

Southern districts

There were 13 deaths due in the four southern districts.

Thooothkudi added 284 new cases to take the tally to 7,107 and the number of active cases to 2,214 after 352 patients were discharged from various hospitals. The district witnessed four deaths to take the COVID-19-related deaths to 47.

Tirunelveli lost three patients and had 222 new cases that jacked up the tally to 5,212. After 94 patients were discharged, the district had 2,226 patients and has so far lost 38 persons to the viral infection.

The tally of Kanniyakumari district rose to 4,693 with the addition of 169 more cases and the district had 2,004 cases after 175 patients were discharged. The district witnessed death of six patients on Friday, the highest number of death on a single day in the district so far, that took the tally to 39.

Tenkasi had 59 more cases on Friday to have its tally at 2,032 and the number of active cases at 1,027 as 24 patients were discharged.