Madurai’s tally crosses 1,000 mark

MADURAI/THENI

The number of COVID-19 cases in Madurai crossed the 1,000 mark to stand at 1,073, as 97 persons tested positive on Wednesday. The tally pushed the district to the sixth position among the 38 districts of the State.

The fresh cases included 15 frontline workers, 46 patients with influenza-like illness symptoms, 25 primary contacts of positive cases and a pregnant woman. Three new patients were at airport quarantine centres, said Collector T.G. Vinay.

There are 641 active cases in the district.

Theni reported a steep rise in the number of COVID-19 cases with 81 persons –50 male and 31 female patients – testing positive. The fresh cases included seven children and a one-year-old girl.

The district administration said both imported cases and indigenous cases contributed to the spurt. Five persons were discharged on Wednesday.

Dindigul recorded 10 fresh cases, all with travel history. Four persons were discharged from hospital.

Sivaganga reported seven new cases and all of them were contacts of positive people. Five persons were discharged on Wednesday.

In Ramanathapuram, due to cross-notification, the tally came down from 339 to 338. There were no fresh cases, and 10 persons were discharged from hospital after they tested negative.

Thoothukudi registered 49 fresh cases – all indigenous – on Wednesday, which took its tally to 732. The district also witnessed two deaths – those of a 56-year-old woman from Kovilpatti and a 57-year-old woman from Aniyabarananallur. They were brought dead to Government Thoothukudi Medical College Hospital, where test results turned positive. With this, Thoothukudi’s death toll rose to seven.

Tirunelveli added 32 more positive cases, including 25 indigenous cases, which took the total count to 680 and the number of active cases to 242.

After a lull, Kanniyakumari recorded 22 cases – 21 of them indigenous – and its tally went up to 200 and the number of active cases to 96.

Tenkasi reported five cases, which took its tally to 277 and active case count to 167.

Virudhunagar recorded its highest single day rise of 38 cases on Wednesday. The district’s tally stands at 275 and the number of active cases at 126.

Most of the new cases were people who returned from other districts and States and their contacts.