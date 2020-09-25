Madurai’s Meenakshi Sundareswarar Temple may have been reconstructed in early 13th century: expert

The structure was damaged due to unknown reasons, and was renovated in the 13th century during the period of Maravarman Sundarapandyan II, according to inscriptions found at the temple, said archaeological expert C. Santhalingam

The present structure of Meenakshi Sundareswarar Temple in Madurai might have been reconstructed during the rule of Jatavarman Kulasekara Pandya -- 1190-1216 Common Era.

This structure was damaged due to unknown reasons, and was again renovated in the 13th century during the period of Maravarman Sundarapandyan II, according to inscriptions found at the temple, said archaeological expert C. Santhalingam, here on Friday.

Mr. Santhalingam led a team of experts comprising M. Marudhu Pandiyan, Curator of Government Museum, Madurai; R. Udhayakumar, a researcher at Pandya Nadu Centre for Historical Research and B. Asaithambi, Archaeological Officer of the State Archaeology Department, to document and study the inscriptions at Meenakshi Sundareswarar Temple. The findings of the inscriptions have been compiled to publish a book.

Addressing media persons to elaborate on the findings, Mr. Santhalingam said that the temple might have been a simple structure, prior to the reconstruction during the Jatavarman Kulasekara Pandya period. The temple has been renovated many times and extended with mandapams and halls during the Nayak rule, he said.

Another important finding is that in all the 13th century inscriptions belonging to Pandya period, the name of the presiding god is ‘Thiru Alavay Udaiya Nayanar’ and the goddess, ‘Thirukkamakkottam Udaiya Aludaiya Nacchiyar’. “It was during the Nayak period when the name ‘Chokkanatha’ for the presiding god was mentioned for the first time. The name of the goddess as ‘Meenakshi’ was mentioned on the engravings of a ‘pavaivilaku’ dated to 1752 CE. The present name of the goddess- ‘Meenakshi Sundareswarar’ was first mentioned on the engravings on a Tiruvachi lamp stand, dated to 1898 CE,” said Mr. Santhalingam.

A total of 410 inscriptions found at the temple were copied and published as part of this survey. Among them, only 79 inscriptions were in a readable format. As many as 301 inscriptions were fragmented and dislocated during the renovations of the temple.

Out of the 79 inscriptions, 78 were in Tamil and one inscription was in Sanskrit with grantha characters. Among these inscriptions, the earliest one belongs to the Arikesari Parankusa Maravarman period (700 CE). Inscriptions of Pandya rulers like Maravarman Sundara Pandya I and II, Jatavarman Sundara Pandya and Madurai Nayak rulers like Thirumalai Nayak and Vijayaranga Chokkanatha Nayak, were also found in the temple. These inscriptions also mention various donations made by the rulers.

One interesting inscription belonging to the Vijayaranga Chokkanatha Nayak period mentions a dispute between the palanquin bearers of the temple and government officials over the ownership of four villages, said Mr. Santhalingam. “There was an agitation in front of the east gate of the temple and a person died by jumping from the gopuram,” he added.