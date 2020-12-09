Madurai’s Marina, thanks to civic body’s efforts

Mariamman Teppakulam is temple city’s leading entertainment spot now

Mariamman Teppakulam, which is filled to its brim with water released from the Vaigai, has become an entertainment spot for residents of the city. It has become Madurai’s Marina, said Cooperation Minister Sellur K. Raju here on Wednesday.

He was addressing mediapersons, along with Madurai Corporation Commissioner S. Visakan, after inspecting the starting point under AV bridge from where water from the river is released to Mariamman Teppakulam through Panaiyur channel. He also inspected the teppakulam.

The Minister said the efforts of Madurai Corporation had helped to fill water in the teppakulam for the third time through Panaiyur channel. Two check dams had been constructed in the Vaigai under AV Bridge as part of the Smart Cities Mission and a shutter has been constructed to ensure smooth flow of water from the river to Mariamman Teppakulam through Panaiyur channel.

It takes 12 days to fill Mariamman Teppakulam, a temple tank constructed under the rule of king Thirumalai Nayak.

“Water will be diverted to the tank whenever there is flow in the Vaigai. Currently, the water level in the tank is around 15 feet,” he said.

Apart from Mariamman Teppakulam, a total of 10 ooranis (ponds) within the Corporation had filled to their brim.

Following the recent rain, the water level in Koodal Azhagar Perumal Temple tank had improved. Similarly, Sooravalimedu oorani and Kalthaar oorani were filled.

“All these measures will help in improving the groundwater level in the city and ensure that there is no water shortage,” said Mr. Raju.

The works undertaken under the kudimaramathu scheme had also reaped benefits as many tanks in rural Madurai were full following the recent rain.

The Mullaperiyar drinking water project, for which the Chief Minister laid the foundation on December 4, would be completed in 2023. Once the project was completed, there would be no drinking water shortage in the city, said the Minister.