Madurai’s Government Rajaji Hospital to provide quality food at affordable rates: Palanivel Thiaga Rajan

Finance Minister P T R Palanivel Thiaga Rajan inaugurated the renovated canteen at the Government Rajaji Hospital (GRH) premises here on Friday.

Speaking to reporters, he said that over the last ten years, the hospital was getting a paltry sum of ₹7,000 as income from the canteen. The food served here was highly-priced and the quality was sub-standard.

However, after the DMK came to power, the canteen operations has been entrusted to a reputed firm which has promised to provide quality food at affordable pricing. The process in awarding the contract was transparent, said Mr. Thiaga Rajan.

The canteen would be run by actor Soori, who has a chain of units in the city.

People coming to the GRH may come with pain and sometimes filled with anxiety. In such circumstances, it would not be fair to tax them by charging exorbitant rates for the food served here, the minister pointed out. He also reiterated that the government was for the economically weaker sections.

The GRH Dean Rathnavel, Madurai Mayor Indrani Pon Vasanth, Deputy Mayor Nagarajan, senior doctors and MLA Boominathan and others participated in the inaugural function.

Some of the in-patients’ attendants visited the canteen and expressed satisfaction over the price and the quality of food served. They hoped for the facility to remain customer friendly.