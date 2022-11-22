Madurai’s earthen lamp makers hopeful of better sales ahead of Karthigai Deepam

November 22, 2022 08:04 pm | Updated 08:04 pm IST - MADURAI

Come the Tamil month of Karthigai, it is time for celebrating Karthigai deepam. And earthen lamp makers and sellers of Madurai are looking to capitalise on the traditions surrounding the festival.

A. Mookammal, an earthen lamp maker of 30 years in Bethaniyapuram, says it is the busiest time of the year. “We make 1,000 lamps per day and cater to many shops in the city and Usilampatti. We also supply lamps to the Murugan temple at Sellur and a few to Sri Meenakshi Sundareswarar Temple every year.”

Ms. Mookammal bakes batches of 2,000 lamps every 15 days. Trays of clay lamps, also popularly known as mann chitti , each in different shades of brown denoting its wetness, are left to dry. While she hopes for brisk business this season after a two-year lull due to COVID-19, procurement of clay, however, has become difficult.

“Due to rain, water has filled to the brim in waterbodies and removing soil has become difficult. The quality too has come down since Kodachai kanmoi, where I get my raw material, is polluted due to heaps of garbage,” she rues.

The potter begins work by 6 a.m. during the busy season. She slices off a dainty agal vilakku within five seconds after cupping the glistening cone-shaped clay revolving on the electric pottery wheel disbursed through Khadi and Village Industries Commission (KVIC) in 2019.

The increase in cost of the earthenware products is felt at retail shops on Puttuthoppu Road in Arapalayam as well. ‘

R. Roja, a lamp manufacturer and seller for 20 years, says that due to increase in fuel prices, transporting lamps from Puducherry, Manamadurai, Paravai, Virudhachalam, which are a few hotspots in the State for lamp manufacturing, have become dearer. “Workers demand double the salary now and as their numbers are dwindling, we ought to pay what they ask for to keep the business running.”

In order to woo customers, a few retailers have taken to painting the lamps in bright green and red colours with golden borders. The variety is endless, from the smallest one-inch lamp barely costing anything to an elaborate two-storey lamp around idols of Ganesha priced at over ₹80.

The ones made using hydraulic press machines, especially those from Virudhachalam, have a better finish than the handmade ones, but there are takers for all varieties.

N. Hemalatha, a resident of Palanganatham who recently moved in from Chennai, says the variety available was much more here. “The increase in prices cannot affect the sentiments and traditions attached to Deepam festival,” she feels.

The lamp makers say they are grateful for the sunny days as the festival nears. “We need to make lamps while the sun shines to meet the demands that seem to be reviving after the lockdown,” adds Ms. Roja.