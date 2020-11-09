Madurai’s daily case count crosses 40-mark again

MADURAI/TIRUNELVELI

09 November 2020

Kanniyakumari and Tirunelveli districts lose one patient each

Madurai recorded 46 new COVID-19 positive cases on Monday, which took the total number of cases in the district to 19,095. Twenty-nine people were discharged from hospitals in the district, which has 411 active cases. There were no COVID-19-related deaths in Madurai.

Kanniyakumari, which added 35 cases, recorded an overall infection tally of 15,257 with 248 active cases, even as 21 people were discharged from hospitals. With one more fatality, the district’s death toll moved up to 248.

Reporting 31 fresh cases, Thoothukudi saw its infection tally rise to 15,361. A total of 373 people are undergoing treatment at hospitals after 43 persons were discharged.

Tirunelveli’s total case count rose to 14,452 with the addition of 27 cases. With 21 people having been discharged, the district has 252 active cases. One more fatality recorded in the district took its death toll to 209.

A total of 23 people tested positive in Theni, which has now reported a tally of 16,369. There were eight discharges.

Sivaganga’s total case count went up to 6,054 with the addition of 18 cases on Monday. Hospitals in the district discharged 33 people.

Dindigul recorded 13 fresh cases, with which the district’s tally rose to 9,946. There were three discharges marked at hospitals in the district.

Virudhunagar’s tally reached 15,581 with the addition of 12 cases. After 22 people were discharged, the number of active cases stands at 78 in the district, which has so far lost 222 lives.

Tenkasi registered seven new cases to have a case count of 7,895. Five people were discharged from hospitals, leaving 69 others under treatment.

Ramanathapuram reported five cases with which its tally moved up to 6,089. Hospitals had discharged four patients after treatment.