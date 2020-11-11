Coronavirus | Madurai’s daily case count back in 30-40 band

Kanniyakumari and Virudhunagar districts record one death each.

Madurai recorded 35 new COVID-19 cases, which took the district’s tally to 19,171 on Wednesday. The district registered the discharge of 54 people from hospitals. Madurai had 41 new cases on Tuesday.

While adding 25 cases to have an overall infection tally of 15,313, Kanniyakumari lost a patient to the viral infection to mark a death toll of 249. After 30 patients were discharged, the district has 251 active cases.

Tirunelveli too registered 25 fresh cases, which raised the total case count to 14,500, with 255 active cases. Twenty-five people were discharged from hospitals in the district.

Twenty-three people tested positive in Dindigul, taking the district’s overall case tally to 9,987. There were 10 people discharged from hospitals in the district.

Sivaganga reported 21 new cases to have a total case count of 6,093. Hospitals registered 15 discharges.

Thoothukudi’s daily case count stood at 14, which raised the overall tally to 15,389, with 334 active cases. A total of 37 people were discharged from hospitals.

The number of fresh cases was 14 in Theni too. The district marked a total case count of 16,399. Hospitals discharged 17 people.

After recording 13 fresh cases and four discharges, Tenkasi has 79 active cases. The district’s infection tally now stands at 7,915.

Virudhunagar registered one more death, which took the death toll to 223. Thirteen people tested positive, pushing the total number of positive cases in the district up to 15,615. With the discharge of 11 people, the number of active cases stands at 95.

In Ramanathapuram, there were two new cases of COVID-19 infection, which raised the district’s tally to 6,094. Five people were discharged from hospitals after their complete recovery.