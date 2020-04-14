Madurai’s COVID-19 positive count rises to 41

MADURAI

Two new patients tested positive for COVID-19, here on Tuesday. The count in Madurai now stands at 41, including 14 who tested positive on Monday.

A majority of them tested positive for the disease after attending a religious conference in Delhi. One worker from the Government Rajaji Hospital who handled personal protection equipment also tested positive.

Collector T.G. Vinay said that only two doctors and two nurses were in contact with the worker and had been tested today. His other contacts too had been traced, he added.

According to sources in the GRH, four out of the 16 members tested positive after they came in contact with a positive patient.

While the youngest patient to test positive on Monday was 18 years, the oldest was 62 years.

The Collector said that three types of surveillance by health workers are currently taking place.

In areas where COVID-19 positive cases are found, the district administration begins an active surveillance of contacts and enforces a complete lock.

“Through contact screening, we have done a passive door-to-door surveillance for influenza cases. We have also done contact-based screening,” he said.

On Monday, the Collector said that Usilampatti's Keelapallivasal area, Tirumangalam, Keelamathur, Crime Branch (Madurai city) and Anaiyur will be under complete lockdown and only delivery of essential goods would be allowed to ensure the containment of spreading.