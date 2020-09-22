Madurai’s COVID-19 case count crosses 16,000-mark

MADURAI/TIRUNELVELI

22 September 2020 20:14 IST

91 people test positive in Tirunelveli, 77 in Kanniyakumai

Madurai district’s tally of COVID-19 positive cases crossed 16,000 to touch 16,024, with the addition of 61 fresh cases on Tuesday.

With 93 persons having been discharged from various treatment facilities, the number of active cases stands at 759. One person succumbed to the viral infection, taking the death toll to 380.

A total of 91 people tested positive in Tirunelveli, raising the district’s tally to 11,989. The district marked 119 discharges.

Kanniyakumari’s total positive case count went up to 11,960 with 77 fresh cases. Hospitals in the district discharged 40 people.

Sixty people tested positive in Thoothukudi, with which its tally rose to 13,016. Eighty-eight people were discharged from hospitals.

Theni reported 60 new cases to have a tally of 14,337. The number of discharges in the district was 93.

The total number of positive cases in Tenkasi rose to 6,915 with 54 fresh cases. There were 55 discharges from hospitals.

Dindigul recorded 54 new cases to have a tally of 8,505. Forty-five people were discharged from hospitals.

Virudhunagar registered 42 fresh cases and 18 discharges. The district has marked a total of 14,108 positive cases, with 340 active cases. The district’s death toll stands at 208.

Sivaganga reported 38 fresh cases and 28 discharges.

Eight new cases were recorded in Ramanathapuram to raise it tally to 5,401. The district witnessed discharge of 23 people.