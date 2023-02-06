HamberMenu
Madurai/Expedite CB-CID probe in Vengaivayal case, demand activists

February 06, 2023 10:33 pm | Updated 10:33 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau
Cadres of Tamil Nadu Untouchability Eradication Front stage a demonstration in Madurai on Monday.

Cadres of Tamil Nadu Untouchability Eradication Front stage a demonstration in Madurai on Monday. | Photo Credit: R. ASHOK

Members of Tamil Nadu Untouchability Front on Monday staged a protest near Collectorate here demanding arrest of those who mixed human faeces in an overhead water tank in Vengaivayal in Pudukottai district.

Led by its district president R. Sasikala, the protestors raised slogans to expedite the probe launched by CB-CIB and to put the offenders behind bars under provisions of the SC/ST Act.

TNUF urban district committee secretary M. Balasubramian demanded government jobs, free house site pattas and monetary assistance to the Dalit victims. The protestors called for having only one overhead water tank in the village since the presence of two tanks not only provoked differences among the people but also led to atrocities against them.

Ms Sasikala cited B.R. Ambedkar’s message of how the society’s thinking must change in such matters and the State must aid in the change.

CITU urban district committee secretary R. Lenin, DYFI rural committee secretary P. Tamizharasan and others took part in the protest.

