‘Residents, devotees must not pollute Saravana Poigai’

Despite banning the use of detergents and soaps in Saravana Poigai, the pond near Subramaniaswamy Temple at Tirupparankundram here, the residents and devotees do not seem to change their habit.

A meeting was chaired by A. Abinaya, Revenue Divisional Officer, Tirumangalam, with the residents in this regard here on Saturday.

“Most houses do not have pipeline connections and they cannot rely on the common tap through which they get water only once a week. The authorities must provide an alternative solution before preventing us from using the tank,” said R. Thangamani, a third generation resident of the area.

While S. Vijayalakshmi, who has been living for 42 years in the area, said that the washing and bathing ghats for men and women near the tank are not really feasible for the crowd to use.

Ms. Abinaya said that it was high time the court’s directions on the ban of detergent were implemented. “The oxygen level in the tank is low which is a bad sign. Using soaps with harsh chemicals affects the entire ecosystem around the tank,” she said.

“No one is stopping the public from using them, we only want them to be environmentally sensitive. We even conducted a surprise inspection at the dhobi ghat and it was very much functional. What needs to change is the people’s mindset,” she added.

The official stated that there are 25 toilets and bathrooms next to them as well for the public to use. “We have also assured to take measures to build more ghats as per people’s request,” she added.

“Temple staff and security personnel have been deployed to ensure that devotees and public do not take soaps or other materials that harm the tank, since August 10,” said N. Suresh, temple’s Deputy Commissioner.

People must cooperate and make use of the dhobi ghat, which has been functioning for the past eight months, that is open from 5.30 a.m. to 8.30 p.m. with water supply throughout the day.