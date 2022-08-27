Madurai emerges overall champion

Staff Reporter MADURAI
August 27, 2022 21:07 IST

A gymnast defying gravity at South Zone Level Gymnastics Championship held in Madurai on Saturday. | Photo Credit: G. Moorthy

Madurai district bagged the overall championship at the South Zone Level Gymnastics Championship held in Madurai on Saturday.

The championship was organised jointly by the Sports Development Authority of Tamil Nadu and Madurai District Gymnastics Association ahead of National Sports Day at Fatima College.

“More than 400 gymnasts from Madurai, Theni, Dindigul, Ramanathapuram, Sivaganga, Virudhunagar, Thoothukudi, Tiruchi had participated in the meet,” said N. Karunakaran, secretary, Madurai District Gymnastics Association.

The gymnasts competed under ten categories, including sub-junior, junior, senior and super senior.

Virudhunagar and Theni districts bagged the second and third places in the championship, stated the organisers.

Dindigul District Gymnastics Association secretary S. Naga Vadivel while addressing the event said that it is the support of the parents that so many children have taken up gymnastics and have turned up to participate at the championship.

“Gymnastics helps to align one’s mind and body. It will transform oneself to face any hurdle in life,” she added.

M. Shobiga, a third-year-college student from Madurai won first and second place in “floor exercise and vault table” respectively under the senior category.

“Performing gymnastics for the past five years has kept my body flexible and energetic. It has helped my body recover quickly from illness,” she said.

Madurai District Gymnastics Association president S. Mooventhan and others were present.

