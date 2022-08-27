VC urges students to focus on development of children 

Staff Reporter MADURAI
August 27, 2022 20:06 IST

Ajit K. Ranade, Vice-Chancellor, Gokhale Institute of Politics and Economics, conferring Postgraduate Diploma certificate on a graduate at the fifth convocation of DHAN Academy in Madurai on Saturday.

The role of development professionals is to ensure that our society functions in a more equitable and just way. Implementing holistic policies would reduce inequality in distribution of resources, said Ajit K. Ranade, Vice-Chancellor, Gokhale Institute of Politics and Economics, on Saturday.

He was speaking at the fifth convocation of DHAN Academy held at its head office at T. Malaipatti near here.

“Focus on the development of children, who are the most important and strongest determinant of our future. Be ambitious for the social good as development professionals,” he urged the graduates.

Earlier, 60 students from 2014 batch were conferred Postgraduate Diplomas in three programmes on development, community health etc.,

It included graduates from across the country, including Tamil Nadu, Jharkhand, Orissa, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh etc.

Aditya Birla Centre for Community Initiatives and Rural Development Chairperson Rajashree Birla, who was connected virtually, urged students to take it upon themselves the task “to support the villages in India to march towards the path of development.”

“Be curious and persevering. Trust your work in the development field and always find ways to give back to your alma mater all while trying to find a work-life balance, because relaxation and resting are of equal importance,” she said.

DHAN Foundation Chairman M.P. Vasimalai said that the occasion also marked the foundation’s silver jubilee. ‘Learn well and live the learning’ is what we follow as per Tiruvalluvar’s philosophy, he said.

He urged the students to continue to better their quality of life, find their purpose and meaning of life to be self-reliant and follow an eco-friendly lifestyle.

Academy’s Director A. Gurunathan, faculty, and others were present.

