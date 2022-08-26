Convention on green firecrackers

Staff Reporter MADURAI
August 26, 2022 23:39 IST

The 36th National Convention and National Conference on ‘Technology for Green Fire Works – Holistic Approach towards Environmental Challenges’ organised by The Institution of Engineers (India) was held in Madurai on Friday.

The convention aims to discuss measures to combat air, noise and solid waste, work on alternate technology to produce less polluting firecrackers, improve manufacturing methods for safe operation, devise ways for regulation and precautions to take to control pollution etc., stated a press release.

Tamil Nadu Chamber of Commerce and Industry president N. Jegatheesan delivered the chief guest address. The ‘Young Engineers Award’ was presented to four persons including V. C. Padmanabhan of Andhra Pradesh, Gaurav Prakash Raja of Himachal Pradesh, Manish Yadav of Orissa and Surabh Sakhre of Kerala.

The two-day convention included special lectures and paper presentations on sub-topics under chemistry and technology in green fireworks and chemistry in fireworks and safety.

Sessions were handled by field experts and professors on various topics such as environmental impact of green crackers and its future, safety in fireworks, hazard assessment of firecrackers etc. on its first day. Memorial lectures on G.D. Agarwal and N.V. Modak were also delivered.

It also included paper presentations by research scholars on topics such as disposal of firecrackers wastes, impact of nano sized chemical composition of firecrackers, modifying green formulations for eco-friendly crackers etc.

Talks by young engineers on water, saving earth from non-environmental global trends and engineering-based interventions for sustainable development are scheduled for the second day of the event on August 27.

IEI Chairman N. Sivsubramanian and others were present.

