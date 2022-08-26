Madurai Kamaraj University to conduct spot admission for vacant seats in UG courses

ADVERTISEMENT

Madurai Kamaraj University is conducting counselling for spot admission for vacant seats available in the undergraduation courses (B.A. Tamil, B.A. English, B.Sc. Mathematics and B.Sc. Psychology) offered by Schools/Departments for the academic year 2022-2023 at Dr. A.P.J Abdul Kalam Arangu at 9.30 a.m. on August 29 and August 30.

Selected candidates, after certificate verification, should pay the prescribed tuition fees and other fees. Eligible candidates are asked to attend the counselling for the spot admission by bringing all the original certificates (Mark statements, Transfer Certificate, Community Certificate, etc.) with photocopies and recent passport size photographs.