Farmers walk out before start of grievance day meeting

Farmers walking out even before the commencement of a grievance redressal meet at the Collectorate in Madurai on Friday. | Photo Credit: G. Moorthy

Farmers staged a walkout before the grievances meet could start at the Collectorate here on Friday due to the alleged delay and “negligent” behaviour of officials.

“The meeting was scheduled at 10.30 a.m. but no officials, including Collector S. Aneesh Sekhar, turned up until 11.20 a.m. which really showed the importance they gave for the monthly meeting,” said A.N.M. Thirupathi, a farmer from Kulamangalam.

A few other farmers, who were part of the boycott, charged that they were not comfortable with the way that the Collector allegedly “cut them short while airing grievances.”

The agitated farmers were pacified by agriculture department officials, out of which only a faction of them chose to return to the meeting.

Several farmers were visibly upset when they were interrupted by the Collector during the three-hour-long meeting.

A farmer from Nattapatti in Chellampatti block called for the officials to take action to remove the newly opened TASMAC shop near agricultural fields. “If the fields are scattered with empty alcohol bottles, how are we to do farming?,” he charged, to which many farmers agreed.

The long-pending need for a land surveyor in Usilampatti taluk was highlighted by many farmers, for which the Collector said that to tackle the issue, “Village Administrative Officers have been trained in this regard who will be engaged in the field soon.”

Another farmer from Viralipatti in Vadipatti block called for setting up of more direct purchase centres (DPC) for paddy in the district. He also called for specifying the roles of the members of District Level Wetland Management Committee and for the authorities to convene a special meeting to discuss its work arenas.

Clearing off Seemai Karuvelam (Prosopis juliflora) trees on the Vaigai river as well as encroachments on the river banks to prevent flooding during the monsoon was called for by a farmer from Vadipatti. He stressed to take action against sewage mixing in the river.

Farmers from the foothills of Alagarkoil iterated about monkey menace in their area for which the Collector directed the Forest Department officials to look into the issue soon.

Speaking on water released from Vaigai dam for irrigation for the single-crop region, the farmers were assured of convening a meeting on September 1 in Melur to discuss the most suitable time for the farmers.

The farmers from Kallikudi village in Madurai north taluk complained that Tantransco had been erecting transmission lines across their fields and towers on their lands without their consent.

Joint Director of Agriculture T. Vivekanandan and others were present.