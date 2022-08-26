Woman’s death: TGMCH Dean submits medical reports

Staff Reporter MADURAI
August 26, 2022 21:59 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Dean of Theni Government Medical College Hospital on Friday submitted the medical reports pertaining to the treatment given to a woman to the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court. The mother of the deceased woman had alleged that her daughter died due to medical negligence.

Justice V. Sivagnanam granted time to the petitioner to peruse the medical records and get an expert opinion. The petitioner P. Poonkodi of Andipatti said her daughter Kanimozhi became pregnant with her third child and underwent regular medical check-ups. She was admitted to Theni Government Medical College Hospital.

She delivered a baby boy on June 8, 2022, through Caesarean Section (C-Section) and on the same day she underwent a family planning operation. The petitioner alleged that after a few days, a trainee doctor gave her daughter an injection without conducting any tests. After the injection was given to her daughter, she complained of severe pain in the abdomen, the petitioner said.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW
Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Subsequently, her daughter’s health deteriorated. The doctors told her that her daughter had been given a sleeping dose. However, to her shock, her daughter died on June 21. She alleged that she was threatened by the doctors who told her to receive the body. The family members were forced to bury the body, she said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app