Woman’s death: TGMCH Dean submits medical reports

Dean of Theni Government Medical College Hospital on Friday submitted the medical reports pertaining to the treatment given to a woman to the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court. The mother of the deceased woman had alleged that her daughter died due to medical negligence.

Justice V. Sivagnanam granted time to the petitioner to peruse the medical records and get an expert opinion. The petitioner P. Poonkodi of Andipatti said her daughter Kanimozhi became pregnant with her third child and underwent regular medical check-ups. She was admitted to Theni Government Medical College Hospital.

She delivered a baby boy on June 8, 2022, through Caesarean Section (C-Section) and on the same day she underwent a family planning operation. The petitioner alleged that after a few days, a trainee doctor gave her daughter an injection without conducting any tests. After the injection was given to her daughter, she complained of severe pain in the abdomen, the petitioner said.

Subsequently, her daughter’s health deteriorated. The doctors told her that her daughter had been given a sleeping dose. However, to her shock, her daughter died on June 21. She alleged that she was threatened by the doctors who told her to receive the body. The family members were forced to bury the body, she said.