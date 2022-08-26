Madras High Court orders suspension of Tenkasi Collectorate construction works for four weeks 

Staff Reporter MADURAI
August 26, 2022 21:26 IST

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Friday ordered the suspension of Tenkasi Collectorate construction works for four weeks. It took note of the fact that an environmental clearance had not been obtained for the construction.

A Division Bench of Justices P.N. Prakash and R. Hemalatha directed the State Environment Impact Assessment Authority to consider and pass orders on an application submitted by the Public Works Department in this regard.

The petitioner S.P. Muthu Raman of Tirunelveli district said as per the Environmental Impact Assessment notification for the construction of a new building to the extent of 20,000 sq mts and 1,50,000 sq mts, prior environmental clearance should be obtained.

The application should be filed before the State Environment Impact Assessment Authority and the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board for the consent to establish. After obtaining the clearance certificate from the authorities such proposed construction can be allowed to take place, he said.

He said the Public Works Department had not filed the application. It had instead continued with the construction works and completed 75% of the works. This was done despite knowing that the clearance certificate should have been obtained, he said.

