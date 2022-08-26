District-level annual arts awards presented

Collector S. Aneesh Sekhar conferring ‘Kalai Ilamani’ award on P. Madhushree, a carnatic singer, in Madurai on Friday.

Collector S. Aneesh Sekhar gave away awards to recipients of district-level annual arts awards for 2018-2019 and 2021-2022 under the Department of Art and Culture at the Collectorate here on Friday.

Twenty artistes received awards under age categories namely ‘Kalai Ilamani’, ‘Kalai Valarmani’, ‘Kalai Sudarmani’, ‘Kalai Nanmani’ and ‘Kalai Mudumani’ and cash prizes up to ₹20,000.

Artistes for their merit in kombu, thavil, parai attam, therukoothu, bharatanatyam, oyilattam, therukoothu, bommalattam, Raja-Rani aattam, folk arts, drawing, theatre etc., were honoured.

For Shaik Mastan, a fourth-generation nadhaswaram artiste, felicitation with ‘Kalai Mudumani’ seemed like the fitting honour for his 30-year-long contribution to the field. V. Dharma, a transwoman, was one among the recipients of ‘Kalai Mudumani’ for her contribution to karakattam since 1974. She said that this was her first recognition from the government.

A recipient of ‘Kalai Ilamani,’ J. Adheesh Ram, 12, said that he began learning silambattam when he was five years old out of his own interest. His father said that Ram’s next aim was to achieve the Guinness world record while “balancing academics equally well.”

Another winner of ‘Kalai Ilamani,’ P. Madhushree, a carnatic singer, said that regardless of the profession she chose, she would continue to fuel her passion for music.

“These awards help to encourage folk artistes who are living documentation of dying vital folk art forms,” said T. Senthilkumar, Assistant Director of the Department of Arts and Culture.