Stolen mobile phones recovered, returned to owners

Madurai city police on Friday handed over 121 stolen and recovered mobile phones, worth ₹ 12.10 lakh, to the owners. Commissioner T. Senthil Kumar distributed the mobile phones in the presence of Deputy Commissioners of Police Mohan Raj and Srinivasa Perumal.

The Commissioner said that robbery of mobile phones was dealt with first information report and the phones were handed over to the court upon recovery.

"The owners have to get the recovered properties through court order. However, for those phones that go missing, we issue community service register receipts. When the Cyber Crime police recover them, we directly hand over them to the owners," he said.

The city police have so far recovered and handed over 821 mobile phones since September 2021.

Mr. Senthil Kumar said that permission had been granted to instal around 370 Lord Vinayaka idols in the city ahead of Ganesh Chathurthi. With a heavy demand for idols, police protection had been given to the places where idols were being made to avoid scuffle in collecting them, he added.

The police permitted taking up idols on September 1 to 4 amidst bandobust by a huge posse of police personnel.